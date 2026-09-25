Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-71 result today 25/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RA 494226 | Check complete list
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Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date by verifying their tickets against the official Gazette and submitting them with necessary identification and documentation.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-71 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RA 494226
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RE 800768
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RC 119777
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0024, 0069, 1008, 1172, 1694, 2303, 2322, 2969, 5317, 5555, 5661, 6003, 7189, 8194, 8526, 8539, 8997, 9091, 9914
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0269, 4596, 5311, 6130, 6414, 8058
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0643, 1065, 1437, 2020, 2072, 2110, 2411, 2724, 3553, 3561, 5008, 5062, 5253, 5268, 6202, 7217, 8203, 8207, 8325, 8696, 8975, 9050, 9160, 9575, 9916
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0058, 0293, 0369, 0512, 0689, 0842, 1021, 1085, 1100, 1361, 1396, 1466, 1474, 1531, 1708, 1724, 1747, 2361, 2429, 2454, 2641, 3059, 3136, 3208, 3245, 3311, 3416, 3507, 3754, 3824, 4191, 4196, 4321, 4357, 4414, 4494, 4504, 4681, 4799, 4846, 5082, 5181, 5334, 5396, 5447, 5544, 5597, 5608, 5630, 5825, 6103, 6623, 6640, 6890, 6991, 7319, 7431, 7722, 7726, 7744, 7857, 7919, 7975, 8213, 8267, 8277, 8310, 8323, 8452, 8499, 8706, 9540, 9580, 9899, 9984
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0034, 0299, 0497, 0560, 0619, 0623, 0722, 0784, 0890, 1061, 1090, 1093, 1104, 1174, 1175, 1300, 1451, 1616, 1647, 1774, 2004, 2314, 2410, 2451, 2818, 2979, 3108, 3204, 3250, 3290, 3298, 3618, 3764, 3829, 3941, 3979, 4017, 4127, 4222, 4290, 4329, 4518, 4539, 4559, 4562, 4704, 5237, 5762, 5802, 5806, 5958, 5990, 6019, 6132, 6235, 6260, 6390, 6478, 6672, 7020, 7300, 7350, 7413, 7423, 7450, 7453, 7479, 7513, 7561, 7569, 7660, 7708, 7985, 8117, 8135, 8322, 8528, 8616, 8738, 8756, 8832, 8873, 8944, 8999, 9135, 9359, 9450, 9480, 9494, 9559, 9733, 9825
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0054, 0129, 0276, 0291, 0484, 0665, 0851, 0959, 1005, 1007, 1267, 1289, 1364, 1376, 1395, 1461, 1596, 1680, 1775, 1815, 1823, 1902, 1933, 1969, 2026, 2066, 2076, 2097, 2244, 2255, 2299, 2324, 2457, 2468, 2505, 2593, 2902, 2958, 2966, 2978, 3000, 3080, 3140, 3171, 3190, 3193, 3359, 3412, 3494, 3524, 3562, 3657, 3665, 3750, 3828, 3898, 3906, 3921, 4011, 4112, 4484, 4542, 4597, 4740, 5056, 5164, 5204, 5306, 5310, 5313, 5350, 5442, 5533, 5692, 5783, 5851, 5870, 5995, 6161, 6174, 6175, 6226, 6296, 6326, 6489, 6506, 6616, 6663, 6709, 6849, 6892, 6896, 6950, 7001, 7004, 7046, 7107, 7131, 7143, 7220, 7224, 7254, 7278, 7460, 7492, 7572, 7613, 7728, 7816, 7838, 7899, 7903, 7977, 7994, 8060, 8109, 8284, 8390, 8411, 8451, 8465, 8569, 8599, 8785, 8802, 8825, 8831, 8876, 8935, 8962, 8992, 9014, 9084, 9143, 9216, 9314, 9328, 9377, 9455, 9539, 9541, 9680, 9805, 9962
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.