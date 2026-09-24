Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-642 result today 24/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PU 614457 | Check complete list
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Submitting prize claims, especially for the first and second prizes, requires surrendering the ticket and providing valid identification, with options for in-person submission or postal delivery.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-642 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PU 614457
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PN 689005
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PO 802533
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0921, 1839, 3834, 3961, 4181, 4992, 5687, 6067, 6536, 6636, 6716, 7078, 7618, 8096, 8219, 8515, 8708, 9335, 9570
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0144, 2918, 4285, 6270, 6660, 9273
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0034, 0848, 1211, 1583, 2118, 2474, 3225, 4311, 4349, 4540, 4619, 5539, 5666, 5896, 6091, 6434, 6449, 6487, 6646, 8488, 8821, 9074, 9473, 9494, 9881
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0025, 0072, 0128, 0303, 0564, 0614, 0714, 0845, 1015, 1046, 1237, 1459, 1803, 1867, 1954, 2242, 2317, 2569, 3124, 3203, 3414, 3433, 3580, 3618, 3699, 3859, 4114, 4141, 4323, 4418, 4491, 4543, 4913, 4958, 5268, 5317, 5387, 5435, 5507, 5509, 5619, 5721, 5753, 5915, 6045, 6201, 6268, 6348, 6504, 6609, 6924, 7058, 7071, 7112, 7388, 7415, 7550, 7552, 7889, 7945, 8244, 8410, 8568, 8575, 8651, 8672, 8722, 8797, 9093, 9199, 9250, 9530, 9696, 9800, 9978, 9999
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0147, 0555, 0656, 0894, 0903, 0957, 1006, 1119, 1217, 1263, 1293, 1404, 1427, 1630, 1643, 1804, 1988, 2091, 2100, 2175, 2333, 2372, 2426, 2466, 2480, 2636, 2862, 3024, 3127, 3374, 3449, 3478, 3515, 3524, 3716, 3884, 3935, 4049, 4207, 4281, 4426, 4477, 4521, 4563, 4764, 4771, 4989, 5015, 5051, 5086, 5096, 5563, 5603, 5814, 5816, 5979, 6323, 6533, 6539, 6640, 6978, 7023, 7032, 7070, 7126, 7192, 7424, 7508, 7530, 7533, 7645, 8291, 8360, 8401, 8711, 8859, 8879, 9303, 9525, 9533, 9573, 9588, 9674, 9813
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)
0040, 0049, 0055, 0058, 0081, 0122, 0178, 0202, 0227, 0263, 0373, 0407, 0496, 0504, 0575, 0605, 0624, 0638, 0662, 0663, 0681, 0761, 0863, 1024, 1039, 1092, 1366, 1411, 1449, 1494, 1518, 1552, 1556, 1569, 1713, 1798, 1799, 1846, 1997, 2027, 2058, 2081, 2097, 2249, 2281, 2292, 2519, 2584, 2620, 2763, 3031, 3119, 3140, 3267, 3359, 3409, 3468, 3471, 3511, 3575, 3649, 3702, 3810, 3906, 3917, 4011, 4083, 4169, 4182, 4199, 4315, 4348, 4356, 4409, 4489, 4577, 4648, 4774, 4893, 4918, 4949, 4963, 5006, 5017, 5048, 5098, 5116, 5169, 5189, 5369, 5370, 5657, 5675, 5748, 5758, 5788, 5825, 5868, 5921, 5958, 6083, 6141, 6244, 6253, 6416, 6491, 6495, 6657, 6658, 6736, 6884, 6976, 7097, 7121, 7166, 7293, 7296, 7317, 7404, 7420, 7622, 7776, 7896, 7900, 8000, 8032, 8075, 8080, 8228, 8290, 8315, 8353, 8465, 8592, 8680, 8796, 8930, 8969, 8977, 9012, 9031, 9114, 9143, 9213, 9381, 9443, 9510, 9616, 9638, 9701, 9733, 9750, 9774, 9844, 9880, 9891
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.