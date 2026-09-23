Thiruvananthapuram: Amid allegations of widespread corruption and irregularities surrounding the Kerala State Sports Council, the Vigilance on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at the council's headquarters and the offices of all 14 district sports councils.

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The inspection, code-named ‘Operation Kalikkalam’, began at 10.30 am on Wednesday on the directions of Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham IPS. The inspection is part of ‘Project Zero’, an initiative of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau aimed at identifying and preventing corruption and irregularities in government institutions.

The inspections followed information received by the Vigilance about irregularities in the selection of athletes and the purchase of various goods and services by sports councils.

The Vigilance had also received allegations of manipulation in the selection of athletes, including the inclusion of ineligible participants in championships, tampering with marks, preparation of fake competition results and influencing judges and observers to provide benefits to undeserving athletes.

The agency is also examining allegations surrounding the collection of excessive registration fees for competitions, with proper records and receipts allegedly not being maintained.

Information regarding irregularities in the purchase and management of sports equipment and other items using government funds is also being examined. These include bypassing procurement rules, stock irregularities, purchasing and storing items without need, and misappropriating or illegally selling sports equipment.

The Vigilance is also examining allegations of irregularities in the use of food supplies, mess allowances and training funds at sports academies, hostels and training centres. It has also received information about funds received in the names of non-functional training centres and funds sanctioned for government schemes being diverted for other purposes.