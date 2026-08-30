Thiruvananthapuram: The much-hyped International Sports Summit Kerala (ISSK), organised by the previous Left Democratic Front government in 2024, is fast turning into a tale of broken promises, with more participants now coming forward to allege that promised investments and government support for projects showcased at the event never materialised.

The latest revelations come close on the heels of evidence emerging that the government’s claim of attracting investment commitments worth ₹5,025 crore at the summit was not backed by any actual commitments.

Criticism is now mounting that the summit was little more than a publicity exercise and that the government failed to follow up on the proposals presented at the event. Organised by the Sports Department at a cost of ₹3.62 crore from government funds, the summit had also come under fire over alleged financial extravagance.

Participants expose unfulfilled promises

Relaxed Business Solutions (RBS) participated in the summit with a proposal for a football training project that envisaged bringing coaches from abroad to conduct training programmes at various locations in Kerala. The government claimed the project had attracted an investment commitment of ₹50 crore, and Sports Department records indicate that its first phase was launched. RBS, however, says it did not receive even a rupee in investment and that the government subsequently abandoned the project without any follow-up.

The Kochi-based Sports Management and Research Institute (SMRI) presented the concept of a College Sports League at the summit, which is now being implemented by the Sports Department in association with the Higher Education Department. The government, however, did not pursue any further discussions on the proposal, the institute says. Months later, when the Sports Department launched the College Sports League on its own, SMRI head Sijin B T came forward alleging that the department had appropriated the institute’s concept.

The family of Hadin Bava, a former international tennis player and Malayali, also took part in the summit with a proposal for a tennis complex. The plan was to establish a dedicated training facility for tennis players on their own if the government acquired and handed over 18 acres near Valanchery in Malappuram. While the Sports Department claimed that the proposal had attracted an investment commitment of ₹100 crore, Bava’s family says the government subsequently failed to provide the promised assistance.

The e-sports sector too has a similar tale. Former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had invited several e-sports companies to the summit as part of a plan to develop Kerala as an e-sports hub. The companies were also asked to conduct e-sports demonstrations at the venue. The All Kerala E-sports Association spent ₹20 lakh on the event. Association president Amal Arjun said the former minister did not hold any further discussions with the association after the summit.

Sports Minister promises probe

Sports Minister O J Janeesh said the government would probe allegations of fraud relating to investment commitments made at the International Sports Summit Kerala.

The minister said the government would also examine in detail the steps taken in connection with the summit during the previous government’s tenure. The Sports Department had already received complaints alleging financial irregularities in the name of the summit, he said.