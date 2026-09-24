Thiruvananthapuram: Every morning, while most of the city sleeps, Anija is already awake. From 3 am, a pot of dum biryani is already simmering in her kitchen in Sasthamangalam, a passion she had shelved for 11 years. By day, Anija works in the HR department of a private merchant navy recruitment office, a job she's held for over a decade. But for the last month, she's also been Vanchiyoor's most talked-about biryani seller; a proof that it's never too late to follow what you love.

A passion put on hold

Anija had always wanted to cook, not just as a chore, but as a passion. Yet life had other plans, and that dream stayed on for 11 years, waiting for the right moment. That moment came in mid-August this year, when she finally decided to stop waiting. The first few days weren't easy. Anija packed 17 biryani packets to sell outside the Vanchiyoor court complex. On a good day, she'd sell 5 or 6. Most people would have called it quits. Anija cooked anyway and gave away what didn't sell to homeless people nearby. Even when the business wasn't working, her instinct to feed people was.

The video that changed everything

Word spread slowly at first through lawyers grabbing a quick lunch, university students, and auto drivers from the nearby stand who became regulars. Then, a popular YouTuber, 'Dancing Mind' stopped by, filmed her story, and posted it online. The response was almost instant. "My sales increased exponentially after that video," Anija says. From 5-6 packets a day, she now sells around 50 packets daily, each double-wrapped in a banana leaf but priced at a modest ₹140 per packet.

Behind the viral moment is a genuinely refined dum biryani, shaped not just by Anija's skill but by her customers. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Behind the viral moment is a genuinely refined dum biryani, shaped not just by Anija's skill but by her customers. "They said the texture of the rice could be improved. Even small details like that, along with constant experimenting, have helped me a lot," Anija says. Remarkably, many of those early customers; the ones who gave her that first honest feedback still return today. "That makes me happy," she adds.

Her family and friends, who'd tasted her cooking for years, weren't surprised by the response. They'd always known what she could do.

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What's next: A bigger dream

Anija isn't stopping at biryani. With demand rising, another woman has already joined her to help manage the growing customer base, but Anija is now planning something bigger.

Her next phase involves setting up a tent-like structure to store and sell more biryani, moving beyond just a hotbox. But the most striking part of her plan isn't logistics; it's purpose. She wants to bring differently-abled people into the selling process, giving them a way to earn their own income.

When asked why she didn't start sooner, Anija's answer captures the spirit of her whole journey: "Starting a business from scratch was difficult 11 years ago. But now, with social media, anybody can start something like this; it reaches a much wider audience."

For Anija, the wait wasn't wasted. It just needed the right ingredients—patience, honest feedback, one viral video, and a passion she never really let go of.