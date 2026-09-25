After reports of widespread irregularities surfaced in the functioning of the Kerala State Sports Council, two senior staff members of the council have been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

The suspended employees are Nithin Roy and Arun T S, both senior clerks at the Kerala State Sports Council.

Lapses in the discharge of their official duties, particularly in matters related to purchases and the custody, processing and transfer of official files and records, were cited as the reasons for their suspension. According to the orders, issued separately by Sports Council Director Akhil V Menon, a detailed examination of the matters was required through disciplinary proceedings based on the information currently available. They also clarified that no final conclusion could be reached at this stage regarding the responsibility of either employee.

Interestingly, the action comes just days after the Vigilance conducted statewide searches at the council headquarters and district offices. The inspection reportedly uncovered alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Kerala State Sports Council and district sports councils, including missing sports equipment, tender violations, improper utilisation of funds and lapses in maintaining financial and stock records.

In the case of Nithin Roy, the order specifically refers to apparent lapses connected with the purchase of sports kits and track suits, besides the custody, processing, movement and handing over of purchase files and official records. The order concerning Arun refers to apparent lapses related to purchases and the custody, processing and handing over of official files. It said the records concerned needed to be secured and that the disciplinary proceedings should be conducted fairly, without external interference or influence.

The Sports Council said the two employees' continuation in office was not considered advisable while disciplinary proceedings were pending. They were therefore suspended with effect from the date they received the orders. The orders also stated that the suspension was only an interim administrative measure until the disciplinary proceedings were completed and did not by itself amount to a finding of guilt or the imposition of any punishment.