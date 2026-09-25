Mananthavady: The Ophthalmology Department operation theatre at Wayanad Government Medical College has been shut following repeated roof leaks, forcing the postponement of cataract surgeries, including those scheduled for Friday.

The leakage worsened during Friday's rain, prompting hospital authorities to postpone the day's surgeries. Patients and their relatives protested at the hospital after being informed that the operation theatre could remain closed for up to two weeks and that surgeries scheduled during this period would have to be deferred.

Woman's cataract surgery postponed for second time

Kumari, 73, a native of Iritty in Kannur district, was among the patients who had to return without undergoing surgery on Friday. She had reached the medical college for her cataract procedure, only to be told that it had been postponed again because of water leakage in the operation theatre.

Kumari had sought treatment for cataract at Wayanad Medical College several months ago. Her surgery was initially scheduled about one-and-a-half months ago but was postponed following heavy rain and leakage in the operation theatre, she said.

When she approached the hospital again, the surgery was rescheduled for Friday. She reached the hospital around 8.30 am and underwent preliminary preparations, including the administration of eye drops. However, after waiting for hours, she was informed that the procedure could not be performed.

The leakage was noticed shortly before the scheduled surgery, after Kumari had changed into surgical attire and was taken to the operation theatre.

Later, CPM leaders K T Vinu and A K Raishad raised the issue with hospital superintendent Dr C K Jeevanlal and protested against the repeated postponement of Kumari's surgery.

The superintendent assured them that a fresh date would be allotted to Kumari as soon as the operation theatre became functional, they said.

A police team led by Mananthavady Sub-Inspector K N Sunilkumar was also present at the hospital amid the protest by patients and their relatives.

New theatre building awaits equipment

Ironically, a new building intended to house a modern surgical department has already been constructed on the medical college campus. However, it is yet to become operational as the required equipment and machinery have not been supplied.

Although the Ophthalmology Department is considered one of the better-performing departments at the medical college, a shortage of essential infrastructure and facilities has affected its day-to-day functioning, particularly the conduct of surgeries.

Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr C K Jeevanlal told Onmanorama that Friday's situation was unexpected.

Regarding the decision to keep the Ophthalmology operation theatre closed for two weeks, Jeevanlal said it was taken as a precautionary measure following the leakage. He said efforts were underway to make the theatre functional within a few days, although it had initially been decided to keep it closed for two weeks.