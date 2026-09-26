Kasaragod: Kasaragod Police have arrested four people in connection with the theft of KSEB cables from Gunaje in Enmakaje panchayat, with officers suspecting that the gang may be involved in similar thefts in Kasaragod and neighbouring districts.

The arrested were identified as Naveen, Shahid and Noushad, all from Mangaluru, and Mohammed from Perla in Enmakaje. Badiadka Circle Inspector said two more people were yet to be arrested in the case.

District Police Chief Nidhinraj P said Badiadka police also recovered the stolen cables from a scrap dealer in Kasaragod. The investigation has taken them across the Kerala-Karnataka border, and officers are examining whether the same group was involved in the theft of KSEB conductors from Balanthode in Panathady panchayat, about 60 km from Gunaje on September 22.

Police said that the gang had local support in Kasaragod. According to the district police chief, Kasaragod residents were also part of the gang that helped arrange vehicles and transport the stolen material.

The scrap dealer, who bought the cable, is a suspect now but not an accused. "If he knew that he was buying stolen property, we will make him an accused," said Nidhinraj.

​The police are also investigating the possible involvement of the same group in the theft reported at Balanthode on September 22, where about 900 kg of old aluminium conductor was stolen from the KSEB section office. The Rajapuram police have registered a case in connection with the Balanthode theft.

Police said the gang appeared to have been operating across several districts, including areas adjoining Karnataka. There could be other cases that have not yet been reported, Nidhinraj said, adding that utility materials were often kept along roadsides during construction and infrastructure projects, and their disappearance may not immediately be noticed.

The arrests come a few days after Kerala Police arrested 11 alleged members of an interstate gang from western Uttar Pradesh in connection with the theft of copper cables of BSNL in Kannur, Thrissur and Ernakulam. The gang members had reportedly travelled to Kerala by air while their two-wheelers were transported separately by train.