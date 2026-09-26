The Palarivattom police have arrested an assistant manager of a jewellery shop in Kochi for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹60 lakh and selling them. The accused has been identified as Rahul, 27, a native of Ottapalam in Palakkad. He was arrested in Thrissur.

According to the police, Rahul, a BCom finance graduate, had been working as the assistant manager of Trinity jewellery shop in Kochi for the past seven years. The thefts took place between May 2025 and February 2026.

Police said Rahul stole 428 grams of gold in several instances and sold them. The owner of the shop, who grew suspicious about the loss of gold, kept a close watch on the employees, which led to Rahul being caught.

Based on a complaint filed by the shop owner, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Police said the probe also revealed that Rahul had allegedly stolen gold that had been given to the shop for safekeeping.

"After committing theft at this jewellery shop, he also went and worked in another shop in Tripunithura for some time. Rahul convinced the owner, who was not aware of his previous case, with his work experience and joined there as well," police told Onmanorama. Cops added that Rahul acted alone.