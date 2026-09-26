Kerala lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 result today 26/09/2026: ₹30 cr first prize for TL 360615 | Check complete list
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for the first and second prizes require ticket surrender either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through designated banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹30 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹1 crore, followed by a third prize of ₹25 lakh, a fourth prize of ₹ 5 lakh, and a fifth prize of ₹2 lakh
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹30 cr – TL 360615
(Consolation prize - ₹5 lakh for all remaining printed series)
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Second prize: ₹1 cr
TA 300530, TA 957486, TB 439962, TB 642974, TC 810428, TC 952340, TD 279706, TD 305900, TE 328611, TE 970611, TG 355002, TG 805847, TH 192282, TH 902375, TJ 150990, TJ 978616, TK 375661, TK 976006, TL 792519, TL 888018
Third prize: ₹25 lakh -
TA 190509, TA 398143, TB 342811, TB 884286, TC 429837, TC 790518, TD 391100, TD 539041, TE 574804, TE 683330, TG 132958, TG 971190, TH 190728, TH 838226, TJ 484920, TJ 857456, TK 117233, TK 540538, TL 214267, TL 340163
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Fourth prize ₹5 lakh
TA 369775, TB 558547, TC 278059, TD 905827, TE 594498, TG 136478, TH 410444, TJ 308307, TK 757590, TL 206074
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Fith prize ₹2 lakh
TA 848952, TB 111460, TC 595357, TD 339006, TE 708462, TE 120016, TH 856481, TJ 184151
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Sixth prize: ₹5,000 (60)
0178, 0239, 0306, 0422, 0785, 0870, 1511, 1546, 1553, 1697, 1715, 1855, 1887, 2078, 2229, 2611, 2702, 2808, 3009, 3018, 3367, 3452, 3596, 3671, 4151, 4272, 4340, 4354, 4417, 4432, 4441, 4801, 5229, 5307, 5365, 5375, 5486, 5592, 5633, 6012, 6236, 6294, 6577, 6673, 7209, 7223, 7343, 7400, 7413, 7547, 7975, 7977, 8093, 8313, 8397, 8519, 8582, 8611, 9405, 9419
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Seventh prize: ₹2000 (90)
0344, 0376, 0583, 0619, 0665, 0891, 0979, 1126, 1443, 1567, 1650, 1804, 1957, 2010, 2130, 2259, 2327, 2460, 2672, 2742, 2793, 2825, 2891, 3133, 3333, 3467, 3772, 3776, 4062, 4199, 4215, 4480, 4596, 4701, 4703, 4729, 4900, 5254, 5293, 5338, 5340, 5423, 5426, 5431, 5497, 5547, 5571, 5693, 5784, 5806, 5836, 5941, 5977, 6480, 6532, 6626, 6716, 6859, 7117, 7188, 7190, 7274, 7339, 7727, 7790, 7827, 7913, 7945, 7973, 8000
Eighth prize: ₹1000 (138)
0072, 0079, 0218, 0250, 0355, 0374, 0514, 0528, 0555, 0629, 0651, 0752, 0753, 0780, 0868, 0872, 0880, 0946, 0966, 1017, 1034, 1064, 1223, 1285, 1315, 1321, 1377, 1409, 1483, 1534, 1652, 1706, 1918, 1932, 1961, 1984, 2013, 2135, 2136, 2221, 2414, 2584, 2733, 2834, 3004, 3057, 3061, 3106, 3137, 3190, 3205, 3346, 3414, 3426, 3465, 3778, 3815, 3859, 3970, 3990, 4336, 4342, 4660, 4699, 4995, 5013, 5081, 5096, 5145, 5257, 5278, 5314, 5464, 5493, 5526, 5565, 5620, 5946, 6121, 6186, 6203, 6411, 6457, 6465, 6466, 6527, 6545, 6583, 6829, 6949, 6973, 7019, 7105, 7136, 7149, 7200, 7207, 7208, 7225, 7226, 7247, 7381, 7481, 7520, 7555, 7592, 7614, 7664, 7667, 7766, 7808, 7946, 8064, 8080, 8101, 8119, 8202, 8272, 8315, 8384, 8659, 8701, 8855, 8874, 8936, 9018, 9063, 9129, 9173, 9206, 9323, 9352, 9356, 9414, 9588, 9616, 9811, 9970
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.