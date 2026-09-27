Thrissur: A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument during a drinking session at Pazhayannurpadam in Thekkumkara here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Solomon, son of Jacob of Vellara House, Pazhayannurpadam.

According to police, Solomon was stabbed by Eldose, son of Honayi of Thaniyamkattayil House, during a physical altercation. Eldose is also Solomon's neighbour and friend. Wadakkanchery police have intensified the search for the accused.

The incident occurred while a group of friends were drinking at Eldose's house. An argument broke out between Solomon and Eldose and soon escalated into a physical fight. During the scuffle, Eldose allegedly attacked Solomon with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.

Eldose fled the scene following the incident and remains at large. Police said he is a known offender listed in the rowdy register of the Wadakkanchery police station.

Another person who was present at the house at the time of the incident has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.

A forensic team will examine the scene and collect evidence. The body will be shifted for post-mortem examination after the inquest.