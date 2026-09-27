Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan has launched a strong attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegations against him.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday, Satheesan said the revelations made by Thomson were “extremely serious” and alleged that they further raised questions about Gyanesh Kumar’s impartiality. Thomson had claimed that Gyanesh Kumar, during a flight to Delhi in 2016, suggested that he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket after retiring from service. Thomson said he rejected the suggestion.

Responding to the allegations, the Chief Minister alleged that the CEC had acted in a manner beneficial to the BJP and said the Election Commission’s credibility had been compromised. Satheesan also alleged Gyanesh Kumar had undermined the transparency and impartiality expected of the Election Commission, and demanded that he step down from office.

The Chief Minister further said that Kumar’s continued presence in a constitutional post posed a serious threat to democratic institutions. He also claimed that the latest allegations vindicated concerns previously raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The allegations come amid an ongoing controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission, including claims of differences within the three-member poll panel over the manner in which certain decisions were taken. Opposition parties have also been demanding the CEC's resignation.