The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended the conductor accused of insulting a plus two student during a bus journey after she asked for a zero-fare ticket under the Priyadarshini travel scheme.

The suspension was ordered following a preliminary inquiry by the KSRTC Vigilance, which found serious lapses on the part of the conductor. The action was taken on the directions of KSRTC CMD P S Pramoj Shankar.

The incident took place on Saturday on the bus operating on the Guruvayur-Ernakulam route. The student had approached the Paravur police with a complaint alleging that the conductor spoke to her in a manner that insulted her dignity and behaved inappropriately when she asked for a ticket.

According to her complaint, she had recently shaved her head as part of a religious ritual, and her hair had only just begun to grow back. She alleged that the conductor refused to issue her a zero ticket, saying that she did not "look like a girl" because of her short hair.

The student also told the media that the conductor initially demanded ₹15 for a ticket.

The KSRTC ordered an inquiry after the complaint came to its attention. Following the preliminary investigation, the corporation found lapses on the conductor's part, which led to his suspension.

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KSRTC CMD said the corporation would not compromise on protecting the rights and safety of passengers.

"It is the responsibility of all employees to treat passengers with dignity and friendliness," he said, adding that complaints received from passengers would be examined seriously and appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.