Malappuram: Minister P K Kunhalikutty officially inaugurated the Malappuram Municipality's Poshan Ma 2026 (Nutrition Month) campaign.

The focus in Malappuram is now squarely on nutrition. The 'Poshan Ma' campaign, jointly organised by the Municipality and ICDS Malappuram Urban, commenced with a grand Oppana (traditional dance), a nutritious food exhibition, and a rally. Minister P K Kunhalikutty officially inaugurated the program.

The Poshan Ma initiative includes various activities aimed at raising public awareness about the crucial role of nutrition, promoting healthy dietary practices, and combating malnutrition. A key objective of the campaign is to educate children, mothers, and families on the significance of consuming balanced and nutrient-rich meals.

A highlight of the event was the exhibition and competition of diverse nutritious dishes, all prepared by Anganwadi mothers. The exhibition showcased the wide variety of nutrient-rich foods and underscored the importance of incorporating them into daily diets. The grand Oppana also captivated the audience, earning enthusiastic applause. Municipal Chairperson V Rinisha presided over the event.

Others who provided leadership included Vice Chairperson Jithesh G Anil; Standing Committee Chairpersons Pari Abdul Majeed, Harris Amiyan, Mariyamma Shareef, Sameera Musthafa, and Abida Ettuveettil; CDPO Premeela; and ICDS Supervisors Hashima Mary and Kalakumari.