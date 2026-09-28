Kalpetta: The Kalpetta Fast Track Special Court has sentenced a man to 63 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹3.15 lakh for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter and threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the abuse.

The court invoked various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in the case.

Fast Track Special Court Judge KR Krishnakumar pronounced the sentence in a case registered within the limits of the Thondarnad police station in 2023.

According to the prosecution case, the accused subjected his minor daughter to repeated sexual assault and intimidated her into silence by threatening her with serious consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

The case was initially registered by K Rajeevkumar, then Station House Officer of Vellamunda police station, and the accused was arrested during the investigation.

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Subsequently, E Shaiju, Station House Officer of Thondarnad police station, took over the investigation and submitted the charge sheet before the court.

The prosecution produced evidence establishing the sexual offences against the minor, following which the court found the accused guilty under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and other laws and imposed the sentence.

The court also imposed a total fine of ₹3.15 lakh on the accused. The sentence will run concurrently.