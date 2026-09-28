A calf died, while four cows and two members of a family sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a cowshed at Manakkadavu in Venkitangu here on Monday.

The fire broke out unexpectedly at the thatched cowshed at the residence of Surendran Appanath. The calf suffered severe burns and died in the incident.

Four other cows kept in the shed sustained minor burn injuries. Surendran and his son also suffered minor burns while attempting to put out the fire.

Firefighters from Guruvayur reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The ward member and panchayat officials also visited the site and assessed the situation after being alerted about the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Following a complaint, Pavaratty police visited the spot and launched an investigation.