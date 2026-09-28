Kollam: A 55-year-old man was found dead after reportedly setting himself on fire on the premises of his residence at Chathinamkulam in Kollam. He had set up a funeral pyre after which he set himself on fire.

The deceased has been identified as Hareendran Pillai (55) of Parippally Veedu, Chathinamkulam, Panayam, Kollam. He was found dead on the north-western side of the house, where a fire had been lit.

According to Kilikolloor police, the incident occurred between 11 am and 12 pm today. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was in an inebriated state at the time of death.

Nizar, ward councillor, said that a thinner was found near the pyre. "The pyre was arranged according to the Hindu cremation rites," he said. Hareendran’s business involved supplying materials required for performing rituals.

It was Hareendran's neighbour who noticed the fire and immediately called his wife. His wife, who is an LIC agent, was not at home during the incident. The body was almost burnt by the time others came to know of the incident.

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Based on the information received, Kilikolloor police have registered an FIR. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which deals with police procedures relating to unnatural deaths.

The body has been shifted to the district hospital. Autopsy procedures will be done tomorrow, after which the body will be handed over to relatives. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death are awaited.