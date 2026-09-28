Sasthamcotta: MP Kodikkunnil Suresh announced that the construction of the Mynagappally railway overbridge would commence within three months. He stated that he had instructed officials of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) to expedite the proceedings.

The MP, who visited the proposed overbridge construction site along with MLA Ullas Kovoor, reviewed the project's progress with railway and RBDCK officials. Discussions were held regarding the remaining procedures required to start construction, issues related to land acquisition, and steps for demolishing existing structures.

A ₹60 crore project is being implemented to ensure the construction of the overbridge on the main Sasthamcotta-Karunagappally route. The General Arrangement Drawing approval, required for the overbridge's construction, has already been received.

Land acquisition procedures for the project have also been completed, and compensation has already been disbursed to the owners who surrendered their land. Notices will soon be served to owners for the demolition of structures on the acquired land. The MP also instructed that steps be accelerated to fully prepare the site.

To address the concerns raised by three families regarding land acquisition, a meeting will be convened next week at the Collectorate with officials and landowners. The MP stated that the aim was to resolve these issues and ensure the project's further activities proceed without hindrance.

Resolving the traffic congestion at the Mynagappally railway gate has been a long-standing demand of local residents. When the gate is closed for passing trains, the disruption to traffic on both the national highway and local roads causes significant inconvenience to commuters, traders, and students. This traffic bottleneck also affects patients seeking emergency treatment and ambulances.