Idukki: A girl was rescued after she threatened to take her life by suicide from the top of Tagore Head at Parunthumpara in Idukki on Monday, reportedly distressed over being unable to pursue MBBS after choosing Commerce in plus two.

The girl, a native of Vandiperiyar, reached Parunthumpara around 11 am and climbed to Tagore Head, the highest point of the tourist destination. She then began threatening to end her life.

A photographer who was taking pictures at the spot noticed the girl and alerted local residents, who informed the Peermade police.

Police and Fire Force personnel soon reached the spot. Instead of approaching her directly, the police first spoke to the photographer and then contacted the girl over the phone. They counselled her and, along with the Fire Force team, brought her down safely.

According to police, the girl had studied Commerce in Plus Two and therefore could not appear for the NEET examination. She had hoped to pursue MBBS, and her disappointment over being unable to do so reportedly led to the incident.