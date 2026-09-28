Will new bridge come before the timber gives way at Valadi in Kottayam?
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Residents of Narakathara are enduring a dangerous daily commute across the Kiliankavu stream using only a decaying log.
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A long-standing demand for a new footbridge to replace the unsafe log crossing remains unaddressed by authorities.
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The current log bridge poses a significant risk to school children and residents, hindering emergency access to essential services like hospitals.
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Valadi: Will a new footbridge ever be built? Residents of Narakathara are fed up with having to cross the Kiliankavu stream using a mere log.
Crossing it is extremely perilous. A new footbridge has been a long-standing demand, but authorities have yet to take any action. School children and residents alike must navigate the log to get to the other side. The only safety measure in place is a rope stretched across the stream.
Locals report that in an emergency, it's a struggle even to get people from their homes to the hospital. Due to its age, many sections of the timber have decayed. Lying across the shores in a precarious state, the timber bridge threatens to collapse into the stream any moment.