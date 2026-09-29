Free heart attack detection tests for BPL families at Kerala govt facilities from Oct 1
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Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in Kerala will receive free Troponin T (Trop T) tests for rapid heart attack diagnosis at government health centres starting October 1st.
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This initiative will be implemented across primary health centres, district hospitals, and general hospitals to guarantee prompt and effective treatment for heart attack sufferers.
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The Trop T blood test is vital for identifying heart muscle damage and is especially valuable when ECG results are uncertain, aiding in timely referrals for further medical care.
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Thiruvananthapuram: BPL families in Kerala will get free Trop T (Troponin T) tests for faster heart attack detection at government health facilities from October 1, Health Minister K Muralidharan said.
Speaking to Malayala Manorama, the minister said the scheme would be rolled out at primary health centres, district hospitals and general hospitals. The health department aims to ensure timely and effective treatment for heart attack patients.
Trop T is a crucial blood test that helps detect heart muscle damage. It also facilitates timely referral for further treatment and is particularly useful when ECG findings are inconclusive.
Trop T levels rise in the blood when the heart muscle is damaged. Hence, along with an ECG, the test plays an important role in assessing the possibility of a heart attack.