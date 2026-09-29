Idukki: A minibus carrying tourists from Chennai to Munnar overturned on the Pooppara-Bodimettu route in Idukki on Tuesday evening, injuring the driver and several passengers.

The driver sustained head injuries, while the other passengers suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid at a private hospital in Pooppara before being shifted to Theni Medical College. The injuries of the passengers, except the driver, are not considered serious.

The accident occurred around 7 pm near Thondi Mala when the bus overturned while negotiating a curve just before the major S-curve. The vehicle toppled onto the side of the road. Its front and rear windshields were shattered.

There were several tourists, including children, on board the bus.

Traffic on the route was not seriously affected as the road is relatively wide. Santhanpara police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings.

Concerns have been raised over the suitability of mini buses arriving from Tamil Nadu for the hilly roads and sharp curves in Idukki. Such vehicles have reportedly been involved in accidents in the area in the past.

A large number of tourists from other states travel to Munnar and nearby destinations in mini buses, particularly during the Neelakurinji season.