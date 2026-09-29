Alappuzha: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling from a houseboat in Alappuzha on Tuesday. Sugan, who was part of a six-member group from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, fell into the water while travelling on the houseboat Red Castle Varahari.

The incident occurred around noon at the Punnamada starting point. Boat crew members and local residents immediately rescued the child and rushed her to a private hospital in Alappuzha, but she could not be saved.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel also reached the spot after being alerted about the incident.