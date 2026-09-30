In an inspiring display of integrity, members of the Haritha Karma Sena, Kerala's green army of waste collectors, have won hearts by returning gold ornaments they found while sorting through household trash.

The incident occurred in the Kottoor panchayat of Naduvannur, Kozhikode, where Haritha Karma Sena members Ushakumari and Sreelatha were on their daily routine. On Monday morning, they collected plastic garbage from the residence of Shaheena in the 12th ward of Vakayad. It was only during the segregation process later that evening that they made an unexpected discovery.

A shocking discovery in the trash

While sorting through the dry waste collected from Shaheena's house, the two women came across a small packet. Upon opening it, they were stunned to find gold jewellery, including a necklace, a bracelet, and a pair of earrings. Instead of hesitation, their immediate reaction was to ensure the valuables were returned to their rightful owner.

The workers quickly traced the waste bag back to Shaheena and contacted her to verify the ownership. Once the identity of the items was confirmed, Ushakumari and Sreelatha personally visited Shaheena and handed over the precious jewellery, receiving widespread appreciation from local residents and panchayat officials for their exemplary honesty and dedication to duty.