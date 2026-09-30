Kochi: The Kerala government has informed the High Court that the process to reconstitute the State Waqf Board has been initiated and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

The submission was made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar VM on Wednesday. Advocate General P Gopal told the court that the process had been completed at the government level and was now awaiting Cabinet consideration and approval.

“The process has already been initiated for the constitution of the Waqf Board, and an affidavit shall be filed after a fortnight,” the Advocate General submitted.

Recording the submission, the court posted the case after four weeks for further consideration.

The court had earlier granted the state government six weeks to fill the existing vacancies in the Kerala State Waqf Board. On an earlier occasion, the Division Bench had orally observed that there was no order preventing the government from reconstituting the Board. It had also said that, in the meantime, the government could appoint the statutorily mandated non-Muslim members to ensure that the Board continued to function.

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PILs challenge Board composition

The proceedings stem from a number of public interest litigations challenging the present composition of the Kerala State Waqf Board, particularly the alleged non-inclusion of members required under the amended Waqf law.

One of the petitions was filed by Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS), a Christian charitable organisation. The petition challenges the composition of the Board on several grounds, including the alleged non-inclusion of representatives from the Shia, Bohra and Aghakhani communities as required under the amended law.

ACTS has sought directions to the state government to issue a fresh notification nominating members to the Board in accordance with the law within a time frame fixed by the court.

Munambam land on UMEED portal

The ACTS petition has also raised objections to the uploading of details concerning the disputed Munambam land on the Centre's UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) Portal.

The organisation has argued that the inclusion of the disputed land on the portal affects the interests of Hindu and Christian communities residing in the area. It has also contended that the Waqf Act empowers the muttawali, rather than the Board, to file such details on the portal.

The Munambam land dispute has been a longstanding issue involving claims over Waqf status and the rights of residents in the coastal area.

Petition by Shone George

Another PIL, filed by BJP leader Shone George, seeks directions to the state government to immediately nominate the two non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board.

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The petition also seeks a declaration that the Board is currently functioning in violation of Section 14(1) of the Waqf Act, as amended in 2025. The High Court had earlier sought the government's response and directed it to file an affidavit.

A separate PIL has raised similar issues concerning the composition of the Board. It has also questioned the inclusion of CPI(M) politician and former MLA Kunhammed Kutty Master as a member.

The High Court will consider the matter again after four weeks, by which time the state government is expected to place its affidavit before the court.