The Kottayam Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a compensation of approximately ₹1.77 crore to the dependents of the late Malayalam actor and television personality Kollam Sudhi, who tragically passed away in a road accident in 2023.

Kottayam MACT Judge Prasun Mohan ruled that the claimants be awarded a base sum of ₹1,41,09,840. When combined with an 8.5% interest rate calculated from the date of filing the petition until the final deposit, the total compensation amount scales to nearly ₹1.77 crore. The tribunal has directed the third respondent in the case, New India Assurance Company, to deposit this amount within 30 days.

The compensation will be distributed among Sudhi's wife, his two children, and his mother. Adv AR Kalesh Kumar and Adv KS Harshana, representing the petitioners, noted that this ruling stands as one of the highest accident compensation payouts recorded in Kerala. They highlighted that the tribunal arrived at the significant sum after carefully considering Sudhi's thriving career in the entertainment industry at the time of the accident and the severe financial hardship faced by his dependent family members after his untimely demise.

The tragic accident in 2023

The accident occurred in the early hours of 5 June 2023. Sudhi and his colleagues were returning home after performing at a stage programme in Vadakara. Their car collided head-on with a pickup van at Kaipamangalam Panambikunnu in Thrissur district. While Sudhi sustained fatal head injuries and passed away, fellow television artists Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh were injured in the collision.

A beloved entertainer

Kollam Sudhi was a household name in Kerala, having endeared himself to audiences through popular comedy television shows before transitioning to Malayalam cinema. He made his silver screen debut in the 2015 film Kanthari. Over the years, Sudhi went on to deliver memorable performances in several hit films, including Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Theeta Rappai, Vakathirivu, An International Local Story, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu, leaving behind a rich legacy of comedy and warmth.