Thrissur: The death of a 75-year-old woman at her residence in Payyakkara, Varakkara, on Tuesday has been confirmed as a murder based on the findings of the post-mortem report. The deceased has been identified as Elsie. Varantharappilly police arrested her 48-year-old son, Binoy, on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

According to police, Elsie was suffocated to death using a pillow. “Binoy is an alcoholic and would come home drunk and quarrel with Elsie every day. On the day of the incident, he came home drunk and argued with his mother. He then used a pillow to suffocate her,” a police officer told Onmanorama.

Police said Elsie and Binoy were the only two people at the house when the incident took place. On Tuesday morning, a neighbour went to check on the house after noticing that there was no activity. Elsie was found dead on the floor of the hall, near the kitchen door. Police also found a minor injury on her head.

Binoy was found inside the house in an intoxicated condition. He reportedly told police that he came to know about his mother’s death only when the neighbours arrived. The autopsy findings received on Wednesday confirmed that Elsie had died of suffocation.