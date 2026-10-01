Kannur: Sports Minister O J Janeesh’s car was attacked by DYFI workers at Taliparamba and Payyannur on Friday.

The minister was travelling to Kasaragod after attending programmes in Kannur when his car was stopped at Taliparamba and hit with stones.

Janeesh had arrived in Kannur to attend a programme related to the Archaeology Department.

People accompanying the minister said the car’s flag pole and rain guard were damaged in the attacks.