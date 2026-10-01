Kasaragod: A 40-year-old cook was killed while his wife was seriously injured when a car rammed into their motorcycle at Muguroad in Kasaragod's Puthige panchayat.

The accident happened on the Seethangoli-Perla road Thursday afternoon.

While the victim was identified as M T Muhammed Ashraf of Mugu, his wife, Khairunnisa (30), mother of three children, is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Kasaragod.

The couple were on their way to the hospital to see a doctor for Khairunnisa when their motorcycle was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction at Muguroad.

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The impact threw both of them onto the road. Ashraf died at the spot. Khairunnisa was also seriously injured and was taken to hospital by residents.