Thiruvananthapuram: Fresh discord has erupted within the UDF and the Congress after UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Thursday openly voiced his displeasure with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, accusing him of keeping the convenor in the dark on several occasions.

The senior Congress leader and Attingal MP said Satheesan was responsible for the UDF not being able to convene meetings and discuss several important issues.

“It is Satheesan, as the Chief Minister, who should take the initiative to convene a UDF meeting. That has not been done,” Prakash said.

He added that he, as the UDF convenor, had been kept in the dark on several important matters.

Prakash also made it clear that he was unwilling to keep his concerns to himself, pointing out that he was appointed UDF convenor by the Congress leadership.

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He said party workers from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram frequently approach him with questions about matters related to the government, but he may not have information about all such issues. “Workers from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram ask me about matters related to the government. I may not know about all of them,” Prakash said.