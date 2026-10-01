Thrissur: The police on Thursday arrested five people, including a woman, in connection with the kidnapping and gang rape of a woman from Nilambur, Malappuram. The accused were Devi (27) from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu; Thomas Priyadarshan Deva (27) from the Nilgiris; Raghupathi Raja (20) from Dindigul; Shankar (20) from Karur; and Balraj (31) from Kadavur, Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on September 22. According to the police, a man from Tamil Nadu was in a relationship with the survivor. The man's wife, Devi, who is the prime accused, strongly opposed the relationship. Learning that the couple had checked into a lodge in Thrissur, Devi sought the help of Thomas and other accomplices. Arriving in two cars, the gang deceived the lodge staff by posing as police officers, claiming the couple were suspects in a drug case. They beat the victims inside the room and forced them into cars, police said.

The gang drove them to Tamil Nadu and locked them in an abandoned house, where they were assaulted. Later, the man and woman were separated into different cars. During transit, the accused Thomas and Raghupathi sexually assaulted the woman in the car. After the assault, the severely distressed woman was taken to a hospital by the accused. She managed to escape by slipping away while the accused were distracted, police added.

Based on a tip-off, a special police team led by Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh and Assistant Commissioner T R Rajesh launched a probe. Police arrested Thomas near the Cochin International Airport, while the other accused were apprehended in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Palani. Further investigation is underway.