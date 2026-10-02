Aanapettakonkal: Residents of the 17th Block in Aanapettakonkal, under Thenmala panchayat, have undertaken voluntary repair work on a damaged road in their locality this Gandhi Jayanti. This community initiative is being spearheaded by the C. Keshavan Memorial Aanapettakonkal SNDP branch association.

The voluntary repair work is on since 9 am on Friday, near the Moonnu Kannara bridge, with participation from local residents, office bearers of voluntary organizations, and activists.

Locals decided to take matters into their own hands, protesting the repeated failure to repair the road, which is severely damaged with its tar and metal surfacing peeled off. This road serves as a crucial link from Aanapettakonkal village to the Kollam-Thirumangalam National Highway.

The section of the road from Edamon Substation to the 17th Block was last tarred six months ago. Similarly, the stretch between Moonnu Kannara bridge and Gurumandiram Junction received a tarring overhaul one and a half years ago. However, the condition of the road from the 17th Block to the Moonnu Kannara bridge remains deplorable.

Every day, a multitude of vehicles traverse this route. It is relied upon by vehicles belonging to the Forest Department, those heading to various places of worship, other government departmental vehicles, and even those en route to the Chittalankode public crematorium. Furthermore, this road provides villagers with a swift connection to Punalur and Thenmala via the National Highway.