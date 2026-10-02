Kozhencherry: A long-cherished dream for the region is set to become a reality. The Kozhencherry Parallel Bridge will be inaugurated at the end of this month. Prior to this, a trial run for traffic will be conducted on the bridge from October 12. Following approximately a week of trial traffic, the bridge will be opened to the public after any necessary modifications are made.

Yesterday, a visit was conducted under the leadership of MLA Abin Varkey, Collector A. Nizamuddin, KRFB Executive Engineer V.B. Subhash Kumar, Elanthoor Block Panchayat President Geetha Sajeev, and Panchayat Presidents Jomon Puthuparambil and Elsy Christopher.

Only the final finishing touches on the bridge remain. The MLA has instructed that tasks such as road marking and installing directional signage be completed within 10 days.

The current issue lies with the access route for vehicles from the Kozhencherry market to the main road. Traffic on the new bridge will only be permitted towards Thiruvalla. The old bridge, conversely, will become a one-way route from Thiruvalla to Kozhencherry. This change will eliminate the smooth turn-off route from the panchayat's market, allowing access to the bridge and then towards Maramon.

The panchayat is currently preparing to demolish the existing market and replace it with a new multi-storey hypermarket. Jomon Puthuparambil expressed his concern to the Collector that the difficulty in exiting the market would negatively impact this new venture.

The Collector suggested developing an alternative access route to the market via the south side of Vandipetta. He added that a study for this would be conducted soon. The new bridge will connect to TK Road directly in front of the Thottapuzhassery Panchayat office. The MLA instructed officials to implement Thottapuzhassery Panchayat President Elsy Christopher's request to ensure adequate safety measures at this TK Road entry point.

₹30 lakh for Lighting System

Currently, there is no existing fund or plan for installing a lighting system on the new bridge. However, MLA Abin Varkey has sanctioned ₹30 lakh for setting up a modern lighting system.

A bus stop, including for KSRTC buses heading towards Thiruvalla, will be allotted near the Post Office. The MLA also announced that funds would be sanctioned for constructing a waiting shed at this location.

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Traffic Flow to Change

With the new parallel bridge becoming operational, there will be minor changes to the town's traffic system. Private buses arriving from Thiruvalla will now be able to enter the bus stand directly, instead of their current route via C. Kesavan Square.

When departing from the bus stand towards Thiruvalla, buses will now need to circle C. Kesavan Square and proceed via the new bridge.

KSRTC buses heading towards Thiruvalla, which currently stop in front of the private bus stand, will now stop in front of the Post Office. Both bridges will function as one-way routes.