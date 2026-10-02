Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has sought to play down the controversy within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) following senior Congress leader and UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s criticism of certain decisions, maintaining that there was no serious disagreement within the alliance.

Speaking to the media in Malappuram on Friday, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said decisions within the UDF were being taken after discussions with the constituent parties.

Prakash, on Thursday, had alleged that the government and Chief Minister V D Satheesan were taking decisions without consulting the UDF convener and that he was being kept in the dark. On Friday, he reiterated his position and said he would take up the issues with the AICC.

Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said there was no disagreement within the UDF and that decisions taken by the front had followed detailed consultations with its constituent parties. He said decisions concerning key positions in the alliance had been reached through bilateral discussions and mutual understanding.

Kunhalikutty said several rounds of discussions had taken place before appointments were made to various positions, including that of chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission. He said further discussions would be held in the coming days to decide on the remaining appointments. However, Kunhalikutty declined to comment on whether Adoor Prakash’s public criticism had affected the UDF.

Meanwhile, IUML leader M K Muneer, who has been appointed chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, said there should have been proper discussions before the Cabinet took a decision on the appointment.

“It is unfortunate that I have been dragged into this controversy. I never demanded the post or pressured anyone for any position,” Muneer said.