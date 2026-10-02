Pavaratti: Amidst ongoing strong protests against the Forest Department's draft notification to declare Peringad River a protected forest, the Sub-collector has once again issued an order to survey and delineate the mangrove forests in the area. This has further intensified the protests.

The order to measure the mangrove-rich region came like a bolt from the blue, especially when the government had previously assured that it would withdraw the notification issued by the previous administration, and the public was eagerly awaiting its repeal.

The order mandates a joint inspection of the mangrove forests and wetlands along the Peringad River in Venmenad Village to demarcate their boundaries and prepare a GPS sketch. Relevant officials have been instructed to report on October 9 at 3 pm for this purpose. With public agitation already strong, this new survey has reignited and intensified protests.

Office bearers of the Peringad River Coastal Protection Committee, leading the ongoing protests, have alleged that this move is a covert attempt to implement the controversial draft notification to declare the free-flowing river a protected forest, all under the pretext of mangrove conservation. The Pavaratti panchayat convened an emergency governing council meeting and vehemently protested against the new survey. The council also resolved to instruct its secretary not to participate in the survey.

The panchayat president further alleged that the current decision to conduct another survey was made by amending the minutes of a Panchayat Secretaries' meeting held last December. Following the new order, Panchayat President Anto Lijo, Vengidangu Panchayat President Gracy Jacob, along with local representatives Ramziya Mujeeb, V.J. Varghese, and Jils Thomas, directly met with the Sub-collector to register their protest. The delegation of representatives stated they would also lodge complaints with the Chief Minister and other concerned authorities.