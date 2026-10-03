The roof-collapse incident at the Aquatics Complex during the ongoing State School Sports Meet in Thrissur sparked a confrontation at the Corporation council meeting on Saturday, as UDF and LDF councillors exchanged blows. BJP councillors also intervened amid the ruckus.

The clash erupted during protests over the accident, with the Opposition alleging the sports meet was held without properly informing the Corporation. LDF councillors alleged that Congress councillor Sumesh led the violence.

Deputy Mayor A Prasad said the General Education Department had informed the Corporation about the event only on the previous day. He alleged that Corporation officials responsible for the venue were not involved in the organising meetings and that the matter had not been brought before the civic body's administrative committee.

Mayor Niji Justin expressed regret over the incidents linked to the sports meet and said she reached the venue within five minutes of learning about the accident. She said she had not been invited to the organising committee meetings and had been asked to inaugurate the event only after organisers failed to find another guest.

The Mayor said she immediately informed the Sports Minister and the MLA about the accident. She also claimed that the Corporation had not received an application for a PPR licence for the event

Tensions escalated when Opposition councillors prevented the Mayor from proceeding with the council proceedings, leading to a heated argument and a physical confrontation between councillors.

Corporation Opposition Leader T R Hiran demanded action against Congress councillor Sumesh, alleging that he had assaulted women councillors and other members. Meanwhile, Sports Minister O J Jeneesh cancelled a planned visit to the swimming venue on Saturday.