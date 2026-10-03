Thiruvananthapuram: A sudden attack by the UDF convener against Chief Minister and UDF chairman VD Satheesan has once again unsettled the Congress after a long hiatus. Discussions are rife within the party that the convener would not have ventured into such an open attack without adequate backing. Realising that the finger of suspicion could point towards him, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal dismissed Adoor Prakash's public criticism. Though this has eased the tension to some extent, uncertainty remains over how the developments will unfold.

The Chief Minister is unhappy with the convener's unexpected attack, but has chosen not to respond. He also does not believe that the incident was merely coincidental. Within the Congress, there is surprise that the convener chose to target the Chief Minister at a time when an emotional atmosphere had developed within the party against the CPM and BJP.

Questions are also being raised over whether Prakash would have dared to call a press conference at the KPCC headquarters and speak against the Chief Minister without the consent of higher authorities. Some in the party, citing circumstantial evidence, believe that the move had the backing of Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala.

When some decisions taken by the government had earlier become controversial, Dasmunsi had asked the KPCC president to submit a letter expressing dissent. He had politely declined. Similar requests were made to some ministers, but they too were unwilling. At the last Political Affairs Committee meeting, Dasmunsi had openly stated that the government was taking several decisions while keeping the party in the dark. The UDF convener's latest remarks are now being seen by some as a confirmation of those concerns.

For some time, the UDF convener has been complaining that he has no role in administrative or organisational matters. Even when Satheesan was the Leader of the Opposition, relations between the two were not cordial.

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An understanding had earlier been reached within the party and the front to give Cabinet rank to MK Muneer and G Devarajan. The Chief Minister decided after discussions with leaders including KC Venugopal. As Muneer's appointment was a demand of the Muslim League, the Congress leadership had no objection. In Devarajan's case, the promise made when he was denied a seat in the Assembly was fulfilled.

Prakash is aware of these developments, and the Chief Minister is unhappy that he has chosen to speak about them publicly. The League has also expressed its protest, pointing out that the UDF convener's remarks have strengthened voices from certain quarters opposing Muneer's Cabinet rank.

Prakash's public criticism has triggered further reactions within the Congress. Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather has fully backed his stand. Minister AP Anil Kumar also called for greater consultation, though he chose his words carefully.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised within the Congress over whether the criticism that "many things are learned through the media" should itself have been aired through the media. The KPCC president's response, which appeared to protect Prakash, has also become a subject of discussion within the party.