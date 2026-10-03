Malappuram: Amid a series of controversies involving the party and the UDF government, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is convening a meeting of all its MLAs and MPs, including its five Ministers in the State Cabinet, on Saturday to communicate the party’s political guidelines and assess the functioning of its elected representatives in the Congress-led UDF government.

The meeting is being held at SAFI College of Advanced Studies at Vazhayoor, on the Malappuram-Kozhikode border. It is a closed-door meeting restricted to senior party leaders and the party’s MLAs, MPs and Ministers. Ministers PK Kunhalikutty, KM Shaji, N Samsudheen, PK Basheer and VE Abdul Gafoor are among those attending.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of recent controversies involving the party and its representatives in the government. The controversy surrounding Local Self Government Minister KM Shaji’s use of a luxury SUV belonging to a businessman is expected to figure in the discussions. The party had intervened in the matter and sought an explanation from the Minister.

The reported disagreement within the UDF over appointments to key posts in government institutions could also come up for discussion. The IUML leadership had expressed its displeasure after UDF convenor Adoor Prakash publicly raised concerns over some of the appointments.

IUML State president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has described the meeting as an opportunity for an open discussion between the party leadership and its elected representatives.

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“Party leadership will clarify its stand on many recent issues to the delegates. The delegates can also present their versions and complaints, if any,” Thangal told the media.

The party is expected to use the meeting not merely to communicate its position on individual controversies, but also to review the overall performance of its representatives in the government. Guidelines on maintaining the party’s political line and handling issues that could affect its public image are also likely to be discussed.

The legislators and MPs, meanwhile, are expected to put forward their views, suggestions and grievances before the leadership. With the IUML being a key constituent of the UDF government, the meeting could provide the party with an opportunity to address differences internally before they develop into public controversies.

Party leaders say such meetings are intended to be held at regular intervals to review the performance of elected representatives, improve coordination between the organisation and its representatives in government, and strengthen their connection with the people.