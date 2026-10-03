Five people, including four Indian healthcare workers, have died in a tragic road accident on the Taif-Rania highway in Saudi Arabia. The incident occurred on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and overturned, approximately 40 km from Rania. A Saudi national who was driving the car also lost his life in the crash.

The victims include two Malayali nurses from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu. The deceased from Kerala have been identified as Jaisymol Mathew, 46, a native of Ayarkunnam in Kottayam, and Jobina Joni, from Kurumalloor in Kottayam. The Tamil Nadu natives have been identified as Vijayalakshmi Jagadeesh, 37, from Anna Satya Nagar, and Hepsiba Devamani, 33, from Pattukottai in Thanjavur.

The nurses were employed at the Al Ghafa and Al Owaylah primary health clinics in the Taif Governorate. The accident occurred on Friday, their day off, while they were travelling to a nearby town for shopping. The bodies of the victims are currently being kept at the Rania General Hospital mortuary, and local authorities are working with community organisations to facilitate the repatriation process.