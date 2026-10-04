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Idukki: A 72-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Chellal near Nediyasala in Idukki on Saturday. The deceased was Padmavathi, wife of late Kumaran.

The incident came to light around 6:50 pm when her son, Sharath, returned home from work and found her body inside a room. According to his statement to Karinkunnam police, a dhoti was wrapped around Padmavathi’s face, and a pillow had been placed over it. He also told police that a two-sovereign gold chain she was wearing was missing.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, suspecting the possibility of murder. The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy at Thodupuzha District Hospital.

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