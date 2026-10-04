Driver killed, two injured as tree falls on auto rickshaw in Idukki
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An auto rickshaw driver, identified as Vijayan, tragically lost his life after a tree fell on his vehicle in Santhanpara, Idukki.
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Two passengers travelling in the auto rickshaw sustained minor injuries and are reportedly out of danger.
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The falling tree completely crushed the electric auto rickshaw, highlighting the severity of the impact.
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Idukki: An auto rickshaw driver died, and two passengers sustained injuries after a tree collapsed onto the moving vehicle at Santhanpara in Idukki district. The deceased has been identified as Vijayan, a native of Santhanpara.
The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm yesterday near the Chinnakkada bridge in Santhanpara. According to sources, an electric auto rickshaw carrying three people, including the driver, was hit by the falling tree.
Vijayan, who suffered severe injuries in the impact, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rajakkad, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two passengers sustained minor injuries and are currently out of danger.