Payyanur: The Payyanur bypass is set to be temporarily opened for traffic. The Taluk Development Committee had previously recommended opening the bypass, citing concerns that the Mandalakalam pilgrimage season would significantly increase traffic on the National Highway, leading to severe congestion on the Perumba stretch.

Initially, National Highway authorities had maintained that the bypass could not be opened until the 110-meter approach roads (elevated sections on pillars) on both sides of the bridge over the Perumba River were completed, as there had been various proposals regarding their construction. It was following a feasibility study that the decision to open the bypass was made.

This announcement by the National Highway authorities, to temporarily open the bypass road even as construction continues at Vayakkara, came after discussions in the Taluk Development Committee meeting about the increasing number of road accidents on the National Highway.

The construction will proceed on one half of the bridge, while the other half, where work is not currently underway, will be opened for traffic. Vehicle movement will be permitted on the bypass road. This will mean that vehicles travelling from Perumba will no longer have to use the national highway all the way to Chirappuzha.