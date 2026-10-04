Palode: The demand to make the Valiya Thannimoodu Kudavanad – Perayam Road motorable is intensifying, especially after construction stalled for ten months, causing severe hardship to the public. The gravel laid on either side for the road construction has been washed away by rainwater, forming deep channels.

This has made even walking impossible, plunging residents into deep distress. Locals report that two-wheelers frequently meet with accidents while trying to make way for larger vehicles, and flying gravel from passing vehicles often hits pedestrians. Due to the dire conditions, many have started avoiding this road, opting for longer detours to connect to Perayam, Chellanchy, and Venjaramoodu areas.

Work on this road segment, part of the Muthuvila - Nandiyode Road, began during the previous government's tenure under the MLA fund. However, the project came to a grinding halt when some individuals objected, demanding that the public land (purambokku) be properly surveyed, measured, and the road widened before construction resumed. Although the measurement of the purambokku was subsequently carried out, the work did not resume.

A significant portion of this road passes through the Panchayat President's ward and has remained in this dilapidated state for ten months. Furthermore, the contractor has reportedly stated that while 60 per cent of the work was completed, the delay caused by the stoppage means the remaining work cannot be done under the original estimate, requiring a new one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Immediate steps will be taken to restart the Perayam Road construction. A new estimate will be required due to the months-long delay in the work. The issues that led to the stoppage are still present. The aim is to commence the work swiftly," said Sudheer Shah Palode, MLA.