Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has sought strict action against Youth Congress workers and police officers over the violence at the Kerala University hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30. In a letter to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, the CPI(M) leader alleged that the violence was a “planned and unilateral” attack and accused the police of failing to protect the students.

Pinarayi shared the letter on his Facebook page, urging the Home Minister to intervene and take 'uncompromising action' against those responsible.

In the letter, Pinarayi questioned the decision of the Youth Congress to begin its march from the University hostel premises instead of established protest venues such as Rakthasakshi Mandapam or Ashan Square. He demanded an inquiry into whether police permission had been granted for the march to begin from the hostel.

According to Pinarayi, Youth Congress workers allegedly hurled firebrands and other objects towards the hostel on the night of September 30. He claimed that a group of around 200 people, allegedly armed with weapons including swords, stones, bricks and beer bottles, surrounded the campus, injuring several students.

The Opposition leader alleged that the police failed to intervene against the attackers and instead later entered the hostel and lathi-charged SFI workers. He claimed that the police broke through the hostel gate and entered the premises without the permission of the hostel warden.

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Pinarayi alleged that around 40 students were assaulted in the police action and that three students suffered serious head injuries. He also alleged that the SFI state secretary, who had reached the hostel to pacify the students following instructions from senior police officials, was assaulted by the police.

He further alleged that Youth Congress workers obstructed an ambulance that was attempting to take injured students to hospital, while the police failed to intervene.

Pinarayi also raised allegations of political bias in the police action, comparing the treatment of Youth Congress workers with the cases registered against CPI(M) leaders and workers during recent protests.

He sought action under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against those responsible for allegedly damaging the University hostel, describing it as a government institution.

The Opposition leader also criticised the conduct of the Cantonment SI, alleging that the officer had threatened to enter the CPI(M) district committee office and arrest the SFI district secretary. Pinarayi described the alleged threat as interference with independent political activity and a violation of the standards governing police conduct.

Pinarayi demanded strict legal and departmental action against the Youth Congress workers allegedly involved in the violence and against police officers accused of abusing their powers.

The incident has triggered a political confrontation between the CPI(M), SFI and Youth Congress, with rival sides levelling allegations over the violence and subsequent police action.