Munnar: Collector Dinesh Cheruvat stated that the glass bridge in Anachal was built on revenue land. He added that action would be taken within a week against erring officials who withheld the Taluk Surveyor's report for months and submitted conflicting investigation reports.

The Collector also mentioned that explanations were sought from officials who indirectly facilitated the operation of the glass bridge, and a report was requested from the Survey Deputy Director regarding these explanations.

Officials initially reported that the glass bridge was operating on patta (assigned) land, and later claimed it was partially on patta land. Strict action would be initiated against officials who provided misleading reports, he said.

The glass bridge is currently operational because the High Court granted temporary permission, citing its approval by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society. The High Court order also specifies that authorities are empowered to take action concerning land-related matters. The Collector further stated that the Devikulam Tahsildar had sought clarification from the glass bridge owners, and that further proceedings would follow.

Action would be taken within a week against officials who withheld the Taluk Surveyor's report for months and submitted conflicting investigation reports, the Collector said.