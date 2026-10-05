Kalpetta: A video posted by the son of a Chennai-based mobile phone owner praising the Kerala Police for recovering his father’s stolen smartphone after it was traced to Tirurangadi in Malappuram district by the Wayanad police has gone viral on social media, according to a police communique.

Sathya, a native of Chennai, lost his mobile phone within the limits of the Selaiyur police station in June this year. He lodged a complaint with the police, and the missing phone was registered on the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal. Later, the Selaiyur police traced the phone's location to the limits of the Vythiri police station. Subsequently, the complaint was transferred from Selaiyur police to Vythiri.

Acting on the complaint, Civil Police Officer P P Ashique, an expert in mobile phone tracking, traced the phone to Tirurangadi in Malappuram district. With the support of the Cyber Cell, he tracked down the phone and recovered it from its current user, who had purchased it as a second-hand device from a shop.

What impressed Sathya, the complainant, was the manner in which the Wayanad police handled the case. CPO P P Ashique, who was in charge of the investigation, not only recovered the phone but also sent it to the owner by courier, considering the long distance he would have had to travel to collect it.

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In the video, Sathya gives a "big salute" to the Kerala Police, particularly Ashique, for his efforts in recovering the phone and ensuring that it reached its rightful owner.

According to Vythiri Station House Officer Sobin, this is the 26th mobile phone traced by Ashique and returned to its owner. Earlier, a native of Kolkata had also sent a letter of appreciation to Ashique after he recovered a mobile phone that the person had lost during a leisure trip to Wayanad.

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If You Lose Your Phone

If you lose your phone, register a complaint through the POL-App or the Thuna website of the Kerala Police. The IMEI number of the phone should be clearly mentioned in the complaint.

The missing phone can also be registered on the CEIR portal (www.ceir.gov.in) and blocked, preventing its use with another SIM card. Even after the phone is blocked, the police can trace its location when the device is switched on, police said in a press release.