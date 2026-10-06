CPM's former HQ under the tape as Kerala University moves to reclaim AKG Centre land
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'The Revenue Department will measure and demarcate all land belonging to the University of Kerala, including the site of the old AKG Centre.',
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'The CPM contests this, claiming the university and court only approved demarcation of land in the university\'s current possession, not the AKG Centre site.',
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'A public interest litigation initiated the High Court\'s involvement, seeking the recovery of university land allegedly encroached upon by the CPM since 1977.'
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department has decided to measure and demarcate the land belonging to the University of Kerala, including the property where the AKG Centre, the former state headquarters of the CPM, stands in Palayam, today. The move comes after the Kerala High Court approved the Syndicate’s decision on the same.
The CPM argues that the Syndicate had decided to measure and demarcate only the land under the university’s possession, and that the court too had approved this decision. Therefore, the party maintains that there is no need to measure the land where the AKG Centre stands.
The land where the AKG Centre is located falls under two survey numbers. Although the CPM purchased land nearby, constructed a new AKG Centre and shifted its headquarters there last year, the old AKG Centre remains under the party’s control.
R S Sasikumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee and a member of the Kerala University Syndicate, had approached the High Court with a public interest litigation seeking the recovery of university land allegedly encroached upon by the CPM.
In 1977, when A K Antony was the Chief Minister, university land was allotted to the AKG Study and Research Centre under the CPM.