Idukki: The Forest Department has cleared an illegal encroachment in the Choondal area of Chinnakanal village, located within the Chinnakanal Proposed Reserve Forest. Authorities also destroyed unauthorised cardamom cultivation at the site and removed an iron fence that blocked traditional elephant corridors.

The encroachment covered approximately 10 hectares within the 56.36-hectare Chinnakanal Proposed Reserve. Heavy iron wires and fencing had been erected across the terrain, severely obstructing the movement of wild animals.

According to Forest Department officials, these barriers directly disrupted established wildlife migration paths, particularly those used by wild elephants. During the operation, forest officials dismantled the cardamom plantation and cut away the iron fencing to restore the natural passage for wildlife along the elephant corridor. The drive was jointly executed by a team led by Forest Range Officer Arun Kumar E.D. and Chinnakanal Special Village Officer Munnasari Lali.

In addition to the forest land encroachment, officials identified illegal occupations within the KSEB catchment area. Revenue department authorities said steps would be taken to clear those encroachments in a later phase.