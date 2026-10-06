Kozhikode: A total of 19 children of members of the Riyadh-based Keli Kala Samskarika Vedi and Keli Kudumbavedi in Kozhikode district were presented with the 'Pratheeksha' educational awards. The ceremony, which celebrated the academic achievements of the children of expatriate workers, was held at the Kozhikode District Sports Council Hall.

Designed to support and encourage higher education, the Pratheeksha awards comprise a cash prize and a commemorative memento. The recognition is bestowed upon students who achieved outstanding success in their Class 10 and Plus Two examinations and are now progressing to higher education.

For the current academic year, a total of 232 students have been selected for this prestigious award. Among these, 16 students received their awards in Riyadh at an earlier event. The distribution in Kozhikode marks the commencement of the Kerala leg of the ceremony, where 216 students across various districts will be honoured. Award distribution ceremonies in the remaining districts are scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Distinguished guests and organisers

Sajeevan, President of the Kerala Pravasi Sangham Kozhikode District Committee, presided over the event, which was officially inaugurated by District Secretary CV Iqbal. Key felicitations were delivered by Keli Central Committee member Rafeeq Palath, Kerala Pravasi Sangham District Committee member Rahmathullah, Priyesh, Keli Badiya Area Joint Secretary Shaji KN, and Surendran Anavathil. Keli Treasurer Madhu Balussery welcomed the gathering, and District Coordinator Chekkutty delivered the vote of thanks.