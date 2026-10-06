Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of medicines, including life-saving drugs, medicines for lifestyle diseases and antibiotics, will be uninterrupted in government hospitals across Kerala, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said.

The Minister made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting of the Health Department to assess the availability of medicines in government hospitals. District Medical Officers (DMOs) were asked to provide detailed information on the stock position in their respective districts.

The Minister said steps have been taken to ensure that medicines procured through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) reach health centres from district stores without delay.

Some medicines used for treating cancer, heart disease and mental health conditions are expected to become fully available shortly. Until then, medical officers have been directed to arrange the medicines through local purchase wherever necessary.

The Minister also issued special instructions to ensure the availability of Factor IX, which is required by haemophilia patients. KMSCL officials said the required quantity would be supplied within two days in areas where shortages are currently reported.

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District-level medicine monitoring committees have been directed to closely monitor drug stocks at all healthcare institutions and take preventive measures to avoid shortages. The Minister also directed the Health Department to coordinate with other departments and local self-government institutions to strengthen measures against infectious diseases, including dengue and leptospirosis.

DMOs were asked to examine the possibility of expanding 24-hour specialist services to more healthcare institutions. The Minister also directed officials to closely monitor the functioning of 108 ambulances to ensure efficient services.

Health Department Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, National Health Mission Director Dr Renu Raj, Health Department Director Dr V Meenakshi and Medical Education Director Dr K V Viswanathan attended the meeting.